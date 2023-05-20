His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, today, Saturday, congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the success of the Arab summit.

His Highness said in a tweet via his official account on Twitter: “I congratulate the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, His Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman, on the success of the Arab Summit, and I thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the leadership and people, for their hospitality and good organization.

His Highness added, “The UAE continues to support all efforts aimed at enhancing harmony and stability in the region.”