His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Office, congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, President Cabinet on National Day.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “I congratulate the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, and the brotherly Saudi people on the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we ask God to perpetuate its glory, elevation, and prosperity. We are deeply proud of the established fraternal relations that bring together the Emirates and Saudi Arabia and the developmental and civilizational achievements.” “What the Kingdom has achieved at all levels.”