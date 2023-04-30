His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, congratulated, during a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on the victory of the Sharjah Football Club team in the “President’s Cup” championship. Which was held at the “Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium” in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness also congratulated all the players, the technical and administrative staff, and the club’s fans and fans for achieving the His Highness the President’s Cup, praising the team’s performance, wishing it more achievements.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations, wishing sports in the UAE further progress under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.