His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Office, congratulated His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections.

His Highness wrote on the “X” website (formerly Twitter): “Sincere congratulations to His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the occasion of his re-election as President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and for gaining the confidence of the brotherly Egyptian people.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan explained, “I wish him good luck and success during the next stage in continuing the process of construction and progress and achieving the aspirations of his people for further development and prosperity.”