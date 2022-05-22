Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, blessed the crowning of the “Manchester City” team in the English Premier League.
His Highness said, through his official account on Twitter: “We congratulate the crowning of the “Manchester City” team in the English Premier League. We congratulate all those in charge of the team, players and fans in Britain and around the world. A well-deserved coronation for a distinguished team. We look forward to the upcoming season. That the team continue its path of making victories and winning trophies.”
— Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed (@HHMansoor) May 22, 2022
