His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, directed Manchester City to win the English Premier League title, for the third time in a row.
His Highness said on his official account on Twitter: “We congratulate Manchester City for its deserved crowning of the English Premier League title, for the third time in a row. place among the world’s best teams.
