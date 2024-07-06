His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, congratulated Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “I congratulate His Excellency the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, on his victory in the presidential elections.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished the Iranian President-elect “success and guidance in serving his country and Iran and its people, progress and prosperity.”