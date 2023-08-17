His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, offered condolences this evening on the death of the late Shabib Muhammad Hilal Al Dhaheri, to his sons Muhammad and Ahmed and the families of the deceased.

During his visit to the condolence council in the city of Al Ain, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to shower him with the abundance of his mercy, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.