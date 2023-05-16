His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company, presided over the meeting of the company’s board of directors at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness praised the strong performance and outstanding financial results achieved by the company in light of the conditions witnessed by the global economy, stressing his full confidence in the capabilities of the leadership and employees of “Mubadala” to continue to achieve more achievements in the future.

During the meeting, the Board approved the report of the Board of Directors and the company’s financial statements for the year 2022 and approved new investments. A number of topics on the agenda were also discussed and appropriate decisions were taken in their regard.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Investment Group, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Abdul Hameed Mohammed Saeed, and His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.