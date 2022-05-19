His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, stressed the importance of working on the establishment of the National Library to match the largest national libraries in the world, and to be a civilizational and cultural beacon for the United Arab Emirates.

This came when His Highness received Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Midfa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Archives and Library, accompanied by Dr. Abdullah Maghribi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the National Archives and Library, and Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Acting Director General of the National Archives and Library.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the developments of the strategic plan for the establishment of the National Library of the UAE after the issuance of Federal Law No. 13 of 2021, regarding the amendment of some provisions of Federal Law No. 7 of 2008 regarding the National Archives.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan called on the Board of Directors to review the most important global experiences in building and establishing the National Library. His Highness reviewed with the Council the plans of the National Archives and the Library aimed at documenting the documentary and historical heritage of the UAE from various sources in the international archives, and the reports of the standard visits that took place in this framework. His Highness directed the Board of Directors to pay attention to documentary studies, and to make use of artificial intelligence techniques in translating the mothers of historical and humanitarian books that aim to enrich the human heritage in the world. In turn, His Excellency Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Midfa valued the efforts and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the work and plans for the development of the “National Archive and Library”, and His Highness’s keenness to highlight the civilized role of the UAE and consolidate its leadership in the field of preserving human heritage, stressing the work of the Board of Directors of the Archive and the National Library to double Efforts to implement His Highness’ directives to meet the aspirations of the wise leadership and enhance the country’s position in the global cultural arena.