His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court attended today in the Sweihan Majlis the wedding ceremony held by Mr. Ahmed Shaybah Hadhr Al Amimi on the occasion of the wedding of his son “Saif” to the daughter of Muhammad Khamis bin Raid Al Sabousi.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families on this occasion, wishing them a happy family life.

The wedding ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, and a number of sheikhs, officials and dignitaries of the country.