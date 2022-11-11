His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, attended today at the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi the wedding ceremony held by Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Naif Al Ameri, on the occasion of the wedding of his two sons (Ali) to the daughter of Salem Eida Al Ameri, and (Salem) to the daughter of Salmeen Mubarak Al-Amiri.

His Highness was accompanied during the ceremony by his two sons, Sheikh Mohammed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families on this occasion, wishing them a happy family life.