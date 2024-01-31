Today, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, attended the reception held on the occasion of the wedding of Thani Mohammed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi to Karima Abdullah Gharir Al Aujan Al Qubaisi… at Al Bateen Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness congratulated the groom and his family, wishing him a happy and peaceful family life.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of sheikhs, officials and invitees. The reception included performances of Emirati folklore, paintings, and traditional chants.