His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court – at the head of the delegation of the United Arab Emirates – arrived in Jeddah in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the regular Arab summit in its thirty-second session, which begins today.

Upon his arrival at Jeddah Airport, His Highness and the accompanying delegation were received by His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Jeddah Region, His Royal Highness Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, and a number of Officials.

In a short break in the royal hall, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud exchanged friendly fraternal conversations that express the depth of the relations between the two brotherly countries. The state delegation to the summit includes His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar. Minister of State and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States.