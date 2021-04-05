His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education approved 27 winners and winners for the award for its fourteenth session 2021, including 16 from inside the country and 11 at the level of the Arab world.

The Secretary-General of the Award, Amal Al-Afifi, announced the names of the winners remotely, after His Highness approved the names of the winners of this session, as she raised the names of the verses of thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership for their sponsorship of the education process, praising the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates.

She also praised the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education in the process of this award and his keenness to be at the forefront of specialized educational awards locally, regionally and internationally..

She emphasized that the Khalifa Award for Education has been a vital addition to the educational process since its launch in 2007, as the award succeeded in spreading and consolidating the culture of excellence, discovering innovators from the various elements of the educational process and opening horizons for leadership in front of them to launch initiatives and projects that enhance the educational performance that is reflected in excellence and creativity on the education process within Al-Afifi thanked the members of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education, members of the Executive Committee, as well as all the work teams of coordinators, arbitrators, candidates and strategic partners who supported the award’s march during this period, indicating the award’s pride in the broad participation of the various elements of the educational field from within the state and The level of the Arab world, despite what the world is witnessing of precautionary measures related to the spread of Covid 19, and despite this, there was a turnout in this session.

The Secretary-General of the Award indicated that the list of winners for this session was as follows:The field of public education – the creative teacher category at the local level: (Ashraf Shawqi Mustafa Al-Rasoul from Al-Shuwaib School for Basic and Secondary Education at the Ministry of Education, Rehab Muhammad Muhammad Al-Shafei from the Benaat Al-Ghad Kindergarten at the Ministry of Education, Mona Abdel Halim Muhammad Al-Habashi from Umm Al-Ala School for Basic Education, C2 in the Ministry Education, Nazira Muhammad Al-Rasheed Amara from Aisha Bint Abi Bakr Secondary School for Secondary Education at the Ministry of Education, Yasmine Muhammad Aziz Al-Sayed Mugheib from Umm Al-Emarat Secondary Education School at the Ministry of Education, and for the creative teacher category in the Arab world: Abdel Moneim Ali Ali Al-Abdullah from Omair School Bin Wahab High School at the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nadia Gharem Saeed Al-Shehri from Sidwan Elementary and Kindergarten for Girls in Balsmar at the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ruwaida Salem Suleiman Abu Shusha from the Educational Harvest Schools in the Ministry of Education in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Amer Khaled Murshid Bani Abdo from the School Al-Zubayriyah Elementary for Boys at the Ministry of Education in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Fatima Naji Al-Bahrani Naji Ibrahim from Mother School Al-Qura Elementary Girls at the Ministry of Education in the State of Kuwait, and Munira Abdullah Al-Asfour Al-Hajri from Safiya Bint Abdul-Muttalib Secondary School in the Ministry of Education in the State of Kuwait).

The field of general education: Institutional educational performance category: (Al-Asayel School of the Ministry of Education).

People of Determination field: Individuals category: (Ashraf Makram Jumah Ramadan from the Humam Center for Inclusive Education – Al Azza in the Ministry of Education, Moza Obaid Rabie Al-Suraidi at the Dibba Fujairah Center for People of Determination in the Ministry of Community Development) .

The field of education and community service – the category of institutions: (Higher Colleges of Technology for the Higher Colleges of Technology Program for Voluntary Work project), and for the distinguished Emirati family category (the family of Khamis Khalfan Ali Al-Kindi, and the family of Salem Abdulrahman Muhammad Al-Mutawa).

The field of creativity in teaching Arabic – the Distinguished Teacher Category (Aisha Muhammad Abdullah Al-Bak from Al-Mareed School for Basic and Secondary Education in the Ministry of Education, and Muhammad Ahmad Muhammad Al-Bustawi from Al-Khazna School for Basic and Secondary Education in the Ministry of Education).

The field of higher education – the distinguished university professor category at the state level: (Dr. Ihab Fahmy Al-Sayed Al-Saadani from Khalifa University in the United Arab Emirates, and Dr. Ali Sultan Ali Al-Mansouri from Khalifa University in the United Arab Emirates), and the distinguished university professor category at the level of the Arab world: (Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed El Sherbiny Abdel Halim from Zewail City of Science and Technology in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Dr. Mohamed Labib Ragheb Salem from Tanta University in the Arab Republic of Egypt).

The field of educational research – educational research category: (Dr. Ala Al-Din Abdul Hamid Muhammad from the Arabian Gulf University in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the winning research: the effectiveness of a challenge-based counseling program in developing academic determination and future perspective and reducing emotional intensity among gifted students at the secondary stage in poor environments), Child Literature Studies Research Category: (Dr. Ould Matali Lamrabet Ahmed Mohamedou from the University of Hail, Saudi Arabia, for the winning research: Children’s Literature in Mauritania: Excavations in the Text Structure).

The field of educational authorship for the child at the state level – the category of educational innovations: (Haitham Yahya Abdul Khaleq Al-Khawaja, on the winning authorship, Diwan of the Children of the Sun).

The field of innovative educational projects and programs at the level of the Arab world – category of institutions: (King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity for the Project of Gifted Classes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

