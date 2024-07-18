Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, has approved the programme of Arabian horse beauty championships and auctions in the country for the 2024-2025 season.

The program, which is organized and supervised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, includes a group of local and international championships for Arabian horse beauty shows, and the season will start on October 21 of this year.

The season’s championships and auctions programme includes 13 championships, including 5 international championships, in addition to the Sharjah, Ajman and Dubai Arabian Horse Stud auctions, with the season set to conclude on April 6, 2025.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his great support for Arabian horses, in order to preserve their breeds and develop their activities and programmes in the country, praising His Highness’s sponsorship, guidance and follow-up of all the Society’s activities, which contributes to achieving its goals and meeting the aspirations of Arabian horse breeders and owners in the country, to preserve this legacy, which is an essential part of the national identity.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan said, “The 2024-2025 season programme is comprehensive and provides Arabian horse breeders and owners with comprehensive offers that meet all aspirations. The association attaches great importance to enhancing the successes achieved during previous seasons and ensuring the continuation of its gains and sustainability of its achievements to preserve this rich legacy.”

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan stressed the continuation of efforts to develop Arabian horse beauty championships and shows, support local owners and breeders, and interest in improving their capabilities and potential to advance local production, praising the efforts of the association’s work team in this field.

In detail, the season programme begins with the UAE National Championship from October 21 to 22, 2024, followed by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society National Championship for private studs from October 24 to 27, 2024.

The Sharjah International Arabian Horse Festival for the Egyptian breed will be held on October 31, followed directly from November 1 to 3 by the Sharjah Arabian Horse Festival for local production, while the Ajman Auction for Arabian Horses will be held on the 16th of the same month.

The action returns once again to the capital, Abu Dhabi, as it hosts the Arab Championship for Arabian Horse Breeders, during the 19th and 20th of November, followed immediately by the “UAE Championship for Arabian Horse Breeders for Private Studs” from the 21st to the 24th of November.

The events then head to the Eastern Region, where the Sharjah Kalba Arabian Horse Festival will be held from December 13 to 15, followed by the Fujairah International Championship from December 20 to 22, and the Dubai Stud Horse Auction on December 28.

The Emirate of Ajman will witness the first activities in the year 2025, through the “Ajman Championship” that will be held during the period from January 9 to 11, and the shows will then move to the Al Dhafra region through the fifth edition of the “Al Dhafra Championship for Arabian Horse Beauty”, for private studs, during the period from January 16 to 19, 2025.

The International Sailing Championship will be held from January 30 to February 2, 2025, while the Abu Dhabi International Title Show will be held from February 21 to 23, 2025.

The show season programme concludes with the 26th edition of the Sharjah International Arabian Horse Festival, which will be held from April 4 to 6, 2025.