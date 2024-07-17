Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, approved the Emirates Global Village race programme in Al Wathba for the new season 2024-2025, which includes 8 races of different categories.

The 160km President’s Cup Endurance Race will be held on February 9, 2025, at the Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba.

The first race of the new season, represented by the Union Day Cup, will start over a distance of 120 km, coinciding with the country’s celebrations of Union Day on December 1.

The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for private stables owners for women will be held on December 7, for a distance of 100 km. The Sheikha Fatima bint Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup for women will be held on January 18, 2025, for a distance of 100 km. The following day, the Sheikh Mohammed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup for private stables will be held for a distance of 100 km.

The races hosted by the Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba include the Abu Dhabi Endurance Festival, which kicks off with a 100km women’s race on February 14, 2025, followed by the 100km Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup for Private Stables on the following day, followed on the third day by the 120km Abu Dhabi Open Festival race, concluding the racing season at the village.

Muslim Al Ameri, General Manager of the Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba, praised the support, interest and sponsorship of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the races and events organised and hosted by the village, which constitute the greatest incentive for the work team and participants from owners, trainers, male and female riders, explaining the completion of the Emirates International Endurance Village’s preparations to host the races of the new season 2024-2025.

“Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the village management has been preparing for the new season since the end of last season, and working to organize it in a distinguished manner that satisfies aspirations and consolidates the UAE’s leadership and excellence in endurance races, which was confirmed by previous seasons, through organizing races according to the highest international standards of organization in technical, logistical and administrative aspects. His Highness’s directives always come within the framework of developing races, providing support to owners and encouraging them in order to preserve and advance equestrian sports,” he said.

He added, “The village was keen for the new season’s races to be an extension of the successes achieved in previous seasons. It consists of 8 races, led by the President’s Cup, in addition to the Union Day Cup, women’s and private stables races, and the Abu Dhabi Endurance Festival, which is held at the end of the season in the village.”