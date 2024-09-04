His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, received yesterday at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

During the meeting, His Highness and Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah discussed ways to enhance the fraternal Emirati-Kuwaiti relations and the path of development of joint cooperation in all vital fields that serve the vision of the two countries and the aspirations of their peoples towards development and prosperity, and keeping pace with the requirements of the present and the future.

They stressed the historical fraternal ties that unite the two countries, which the leaderships of the two countries are keen to consolidate under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

The two sides discussed the importance of enhancing joint Gulf action in light of the challenges facing the region and the world, in order to achieve the aspirations of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their peoples for development, prosperity and flourishing.