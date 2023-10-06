His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, received Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf, Speaker of the Shura Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, accompanied by the Speaker of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash. During the meeting that took place at Qasr Al Watan, His Highness and the Speaker of the Shura Council reviewed the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and ways to strengthen them in various aspects, especially parliamentary fields, in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries and their peoples. During the meeting, His Highness and the Speaker of the Shura Council also discussed the importance of the role of parliaments in building bridges of cooperation, understanding and rapprochement between peoples, pointing to the parliamentary relations between the Federal National Council and the Iranian Shura Council. The meeting was attended by a number of members of the Federal National Council, officials, and the delegation accompanying the Speaker of the Shura Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.