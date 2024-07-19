His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, received in his office at Qasr Al Watan yesterday, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the UAE, Tugay Tuncer.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and opportunities to enhance cooperation in the investment, economic, developmental and cultural fields, in a way that achieves the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples, in addition to exchanging views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

During the meeting, His Highness affirmed the strength of the existing relations between the UAE and Turkey and their friendly peoples, under the guidance and support of the leaderships of the two countries, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.