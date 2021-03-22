Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, affirmed that the launch of the country’s industrial strategy is a major qualitative leap in the comprehensive development process. His Highness added in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “It embodies our ambition towards leadership, and affirms the pivotal position of the industry in our vision for the future and our endeavor to create a sustainable economy based on innovation, modern technology and advanced industries that make a difference in the field of global competition.”