Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

At the beginning of this year, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, granted His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the scarf of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in appreciation of his continuous efforts and achievements in serving the country, and in appreciation of the great efforts made by His Highness for the elevation of the country, so they named him one of the extensions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, good May God rest his soul, the great and one of the great pillars of the nation, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “He supervises the Central Bank, which regulates the largest banking sector in the region..and follows up government policies through the Ministerial Development Council..and manages the Emirates Investment Authority with assets exceeding 300 One billion dirhams.. and follows up on all the files of the sovereign presidency assigned to him by the leadership.. Mansour is a statesman.. and a first-class economist.

His Highness received his general education in Abu Dhabi schools, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the United States of America in 1993, and in 1997, upon his return from his university studies, His Highness was appointed head of the office of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where he stayed with him until his death, and then it was completed On November 02, 2004, His Highness was named Minister of the Presidential Court, after merging the Office of His Highness the President of the State and the Presidential Court. Then, His Highness became Deputy Prime Minister, in the cabinet formation on May 12, 2009, and in July of 2022, His Highness was named Minister of the Presidential Court under A federal decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

His Highness is attested to his wisdom and full knowledge of government files, policies and strategies, as His Highness assumed important federal and local positions and responsibilities, the most prominent of which was the Deputy Prime Minister, as the Council is the third authority in the structure of the five federal authorities, and the Council assumes its executive role under the supreme supervision of the President of the Federation, the Supreme Council, He also undertakes the management of all the internal and external affairs of the Union, as well as following up the implementation of the general policy of the Union government, and proposing federal draft laws.

Then His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan was appointed Minister of the Presidential Court, which was established on the first of November 2004, and it bore the name “Ministry of Presidential Affairs” at the time, and in July of 2022 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State issued , Federal Decree Law amending some provisions of Federal Decree Law No. 4/2004 regarding the establishment and organization of the “Ministry of Presidential Affairs”, and replacing the phrase “Presidential Affairs” with the phrase “Presidential Court”.

His Highness also assumed the presidency of the Ministerial Council for Development, which in February 2016 changed its name from the “Ministerial Council for Services” to the “Ministerial Council for Development”, in keeping with the recent changes in the ministerial formation of the future government and its priorities, which aim in general to achieve development leaps in The vital sectors of the country, to enhance the country’s position locally and internationally.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan chairs the Board of Directors of the Emirates Central Bank, which is the supervisory and regulatory authority over the banking and insurance sector. The Central Bank also works to enhance financial and monetary stability, achieve efficiency and flexibility in the financial system, and protect consumers through effective supervision that supports growth. economy for the benefit of the UAE and its people.

His Highness also holds the presidency of the Emirates Investment Authority, which is the only sovereign fund of the federal government in the United Arab Emirates, as the agency was established in 2007, and since then it has been looking for distinguished investment opportunities at the local, regional and international levels, with a focus on investing in asset classes. Which contribute to the promotion and diversification of the UAE economy.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan heads the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, where the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, issued Law No. (23) of 2006 reorganizing the Judicial Department in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and this law came to confirm the independence and integrity of the judiciary His impartiality and independence from the executive authority in the emirate is based on the rule of law and work on the independence of those working to implement it.

His Highness chairs the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, which is the local authority specialized in agriculture, food safety, food security and biosecurity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. His Highness occupies the presidency of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which was established on July 15, 1971 with the aim of achieving the UAE’s policy in terms of strengthening economic development in developing countries and providing financial resources to finance development projects in those countries.

Bid does not stop

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan chairs the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Educational Award, which was established in 2007 under the directives of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. In the various educational and educational fields, in addition to that, His Highness heads the Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation for Humanitarian Works, which was established by Law No. 20 in July 2007 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and its vision is represented by pioneering initiatives to serve humanity, and its strategy is focused in the areas of health And education locally, regionally and globally, and its educational strategy includes supporting vocational education projects in the countries of the region, and also includes health needs related to malnutrition, child protection and care, in addition to providing safe water globally.

His Highness is a member of the Supreme Petroleum Council, a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company «ADNOC», a member of the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company, and Vice-Chairman of the General Budget Committee For the federal government, His Highness also chairs the Board of Directors of the Emirates Horse Racing Authority. His Highness also has sports interests, as he is the President of Al Jazeera Sports Club, President of the Emirates Horse Racing Authority, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.