His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, offered condolences on the death of the late martyr of duty, Sergeant Omar Khalifa Salem bin Hammad Al Ketbi, during his visit to the mourning council in Al Mizhar, Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to the Almighty God to cover him with the abundance of his mercy and pleasure, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.