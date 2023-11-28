Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Border Security Council, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the University of Wollongong, and His Highness honored some of the university’s graduates of the university’s class of 2023, male and female, for undergraduate and postgraduate studies in the colleges of business, computer science, engineering, and science. Humanitarian, social, and health, as the total number of graduates for this batch reached 500 students, wishing them all success in their professional lives.

During the ceremony, which was attended by the Australian Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Brianne Hillis, President of the University of Wollongong Dubai, Professor Mohammed Salem, stressed the university’s pride in its students and their advanced levels of excellence, and expressed to the graduates his sincere wishes for success in their professional lives.

He also stressed his great pride in the great development that the university has witnessed over the past three decades, achieving remarkable progress and rapid growth that was reflected in the number of students enrolled at the university, as it began with eight students 30 years ago until the number of students affiliated with the university reached more than 14,500 male and female students. From 135 different nationalities, which reflects the extent of progress achieved by the university and the growing confidence in its capabilities as a prestigious academic institution.

The former President of the Student Council at the University of Wollongong Dubai, Maryam Zaya, also delivered the graduates’ speech, in which she stressed the importance of this moment, which represents the end of the university stage in the lives of male and female graduates, marking their entry into the arena of practical life, and the feelings of enthusiasm that this moment brings to begin a new phase full of hope. And ambition.