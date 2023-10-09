Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to launch the 12th session of the “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign, which aims to invite members of the community to donate blood, to provide blood units for patients suffering from chronic diseases and conditions. Emergency and accident injuries.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the General Supervisor of the Secretary’s Service in Dubai, Omar Al Falasi, the Editor-in-Chief of “Emirates Today” Mona Bu Samra, the Director of the Department of Laboratories and Genetics at the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, Dr. Hussein Al Samat, and the Director of the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Ramadan Al Balushi.

The initiative is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is organized in a strategic partnership and cooperation between the Al-Ameen Service, the Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Today, and the Dubai Academic Health Foundation.

The general supervisor of the “Al-Amin” service, Omar Al-Falasi, confirmed that the service’s participation in the “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign is considered one of its societal responsibilities, as the service urges the service to instill a culture of blood donation and encourage community members to take initiative and participate, because blood donation contributes to saving the lives of patients and the needy.

He added that the “Al-Amin” service is looking forward to the 12th session of the campaign, after the great success it achieved in its previous sessions, noting that the “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign aims to spread the culture of blood donation and enhance the role of society in humanitarian work and serving the nation.

Emirates Today editor-in-chief Mona Bousamra said that the newspaper has been participating in organizing the campaign since its launch in 2012, and is harnessing all its capabilities to support it so that it becomes a renewable artery for pumping blood units into hospitals and health centers, meeting any need of patients and injured people.

She confirmed that the “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign has succeeded since its launch in achieving its goals, by providing thousands of blood units to save critically ill cases, people with chronic diseases, such as cancer and kidney failure, and people who were injured in serious accidents and need blood units to save their lives. She stated that “Emirates Today” contributed, through its website, digital platforms, and through the paper edition, to spreading awareness of the importance of blood donation, and demonstrating the great return of each donation in saving three sick and injured people.

The editor-in-chief of “Emirates Today” added: “We will continue to provide support and spread awareness and the culture of blood donation among society because of its extreme importance in saving the lives of patients and those in emergency situations.”

Director of the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Ramadan Al Balushi, said that the Authority is working with partners in an integrated manner, with the aim of making the campaign a success, and working to spread awareness about the importance of blood donation, through health education programmes. He continued: “The Authority is working to encourage the private sector, including clinics, hospitals and health centers, to participate in and support the campaign, as well as integrating with other entities such as the Dubai Academic Health Foundation to prepare and implement various initiatives.” Director of the Department of Laboratories and Genetics at the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, Dr. Hussein Al Samat, confirmed that the institution will be keen to fulfill its obligations towards those who need blood periodically, and towards those injured in accidents. He said that the Authority paid great attention to the Dubai Blood Donation Centre, and worked to provide it with the best medical and technical assistance competencies, and the latest technologies, equipment and medical supplies for collecting, transporting and preserving blood, until it became one of the most important and reliable centers internationally, in accordance with the best standards related to blood safety and security. The “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign was launched in its first session in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. His Highness was the first to donate blood, which contributed to the success of the initiative and encouraged community members to participate in it, especially after His Highness stressed the importance of the initiative by saying: “Blood donation is the best gift that a citizen or resident can give as an expression of love for the homeland, especially since there are sick and injured people in the country.” Need every drop of blood.

