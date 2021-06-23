Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Emergency Management in Dubai, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to launch a new cycle of the “My Blood for My Country” initiative, which aims to invite the community to donate blood, to provide blood units for thousands of patients suffering from diseases. Chronic, emergency and accident injuries.

The initiative is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is organized in a strategic partnership and cooperation between “Al-Amin Service”, the Dubai Health Authority, and “Emirates Today” newspaper.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of the campaign, which contributes to saving the lives of thousands of patients and injured in hospitals, and fulfills the needs of the Health Authority and Hospitals for the units needed to treat patients and those undergoing surgeries.

His Highness said: “(My blood is for my country) is one of the most prominent humanitarian initiatives launched in Dubai and the UAE, because it reflects the values ​​of giving and solidarity that are rooted in society.”

His Highness continued: “The blood unit donated by citizens and residents is an expensive gift that the donor offers to the homeland, as an expression of his belonging to this land, and we call on groups who are able to donate to contribute to the initiative to donate blood, in order to save the lives of patients.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed praised the organizers of the initiative, stressing that the cooperation of the three parties to organize the initiative over several years is a model for the fruitful partnership that society needs to achieve humanitarian and development goals.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed was the first blood donor in the initiative, during its season this year, to motivate community members to participate in the initiative, and to enhance the values ​​of giving that characterize the people of the Emirates.

The agreement was signed at the Dubai Police Officers Club, Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Agency in Dubai, His Excellency Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, and Sami Al Riyami, Editor-in-Chief of the Emirates Today newspaper.

Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Apparatus in Dubai, said: “(My Blood is My Country), sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, is one of the most prominent humanitarian initiatives launched in Dubai during the past years. And its influence extended to all parts of the country.

He added: “Thanks to the unlimited support of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, the initiative is proceeding to achieve its great humanitarian goals, and at the opening of this year’s session, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Emergency Management in Dubai, presented blood as the first donor in The initiative, which had a great impact in motivating community members to participate in it.”

He continued, “The most important characteristic of (My Blood for My Country) is the great interaction from various groups of society to donate blood, as part of giving back to the homeland, and as an expression of belonging and loyalty to it.”

He continued, “Thanks to this initiative, which is organized in a fruitful partnership between the Al-Amin Service, the Dubai Health Authority and the Emirates Today newspaper, large quantities of blood units have been pumped to the Dubai Blood Donation Services Center since 2012, so that patients with cancer, kidneys and accident injuries find blood units that contribute treating them and improving their health.

Al Falasi added: “We are in the service of Al-Ameen, and based on our role in serving the community, we are keen to contribute various capabilities to support the initiative and maintain its continuity, until the patient and the injured find their needs of blood units without any delay.”

He continued: “In turn, we call on citizens and residents to participate in the initiative, as an expression of the principle of goodness that is inherent in society, especially since blood is an element that is neither manufactured nor sold, and patients need it permanently to survive.”

For his part, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, said that the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, of the “My Blood for My Country” campaign is what ensured the success of the campaign in achieving its goals, and enabled it to collect About 36,000 units of blood during the past nine years, which helped save the lives of 90,000 patients.

He confirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Emergency Management in Dubai, would like to attend the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding to launch the new phase of the campaign, and His Highness’s initiative a few days ago to donate blood, which will push the new cycle of “My National Blood” towards Achieving more goals, collecting more blood units, and thus increasing the ability of the health sector in Dubai to deal with any emergency health condition, in addition to fulfilling the commitments of the Dubai Blood Donation Center towards patients who need regular blood transfusions.

His Excellency Al Ketbi expressed the Health Authority’s great appreciation for the fruitful partnership and cooperation that exists between “Al-Amin Service, the Authority, and Emirates Today newspaper”, for the performance of this noble message carried by the “My Blood for My Country” campaign, stressing that “Dubai Health” will spare no effort in continuous work with its partners. and provide all necessary to maintain the success and continuity of the campaign.

In turn, Sami Al-Riyami, editor-in-chief of “Emirates Today” said, “(My blood is for my country) is of great importance as it provides blood units for critically ill cases, chronic diseases such as cancer and dialysis, and people who have been injured in serious accidents and need blood to save their lives.”

He added: “(Emirates Today) contributes through its website, digital platforms, and through the paper edition, to spreading awareness of the importance of blood donation, and clarifies the great return for each donation in saving three patients and injured.”

Al Riyami continued: “(Emirates Today) has participated in organizing the campaign since its first day in 2012, and harnesses all capabilities to support it year after year, so that the initiative will be a renewed artery for pumping blood units in hospitals and health centers, which meets any needs of patients and injured.”

The editor-in-chief of “Emirates Today” called on members of society, citizens and residents of various nationalities, to participate in the initiative to donate blood, as part of giving back to the homeland, and an affirmation of the human values ​​rooted in the UAE society.

The “My Blood for My Country” campaign was launched in its first session in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was the first blood donor at the moment of its launch, which contributed to the success of the initiative and encouraged community members to participate in the campaign since its first year, especially after His Highness emphasized the importance of the initiative by saying, “Doning blood is the best gift that a citizen and resident can present as an expression of love for the homeland, especially since there are sick and injured people who need every drop of blood.”

The campaign has achieved successive successes over the past years, enhancing the stock and capabilities of the Dubai Blood Donation Center, and its ability to provide sufficient quantities of blood for patients in need in various hospitals in the public and private sectors in Dubai.



