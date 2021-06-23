Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Emergency Management in Dubai, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to launch a new cycle of the “My Blood for My Country” initiative, which aims to invite the community to donate blood, to provide blood units for patients with chronic diseases. Emergencies and accident injuries.

The initiative is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is organized in a strategic partnership and cooperation between the “Al-Amin” service, the Dubai Health Authority, and the newspaper “Emirates Today”.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of the campaign, which contributes to saving the lives of thousands of patients and injured in hospitals, and fulfills the needs of the Health Authority and Hospitals for the units needed to treat patients and those undergoing surgeries.

His Highness said, “(My blood is for my country) is one of the most prominent humanitarian initiatives launched in Dubai and the UAE, because it reflects the values ​​of giving and solidarity that are rooted in society.”

His Highness continued, “The blood unit, which is donated by the citizen and the resident, is a precious gift that he presents to the homeland as an expression of his belonging to this land. We invite those who are able to donate to contribute to the initiative, in order to save the lives of patients.”

His Highness praised the organizers of the initiative, stressing that “the cooperation of the three parties over several years is a model for the fruitful partnership that society needs to achieve humanitarian and development goals.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was the first blood donor in the initiative, during its season this year, to motivate members of society to participate in it, and to reinforce the values ​​of giving that characterize the people of the Emirates.

The agreement was signed at the Dubai Police Officers Club, Director General of the State Security Agency in Dubai, Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, and Editor-in-Chief of “Emirates Today” newspaper, Sami Al Riyami.

Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi said that “My blood is for my country” is one of the most prominent humanitarian initiatives launched in Dubai over the past years, and its impact has spread to various parts of the country.

He added: “Thanks to the unlimited support of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, the initiative is proceeding to achieve its great humanitarian goals. At the opening of this year’s session, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the donors to the initiative, had a great impact in motivating community members to participate in it.

He added that the most prominent characteristic of “My Blood for My Country” is the great interaction from various groups of society to donate blood, as part of giving back to the homeland, and expressing belonging and loyalty to it.

He said: “Thanks to this initiative, which is organized in a fruitful partnership between the Al-Ameen Service, the Dubai Health Authority and (Emirates Today) newspaper, large quantities of blood units have been pumped to the Dubai Blood Donation Services Center since 2012, so that patients with cancer, kidneys and accident injuries find blood units. It contributes to treating them and improving their health conditions.”

Al Falasi added: “We are in the service of Al-Ameen, and based on our role in serving the community, we are keen to contribute various capabilities to support the initiative, and to maintain its continuity, until the patient and the injured find their needs of blood units without any delay.”

He continued, “In turn, we invite citizens and residents to participate in the initiative, as an expression of the principle of goodness that is inherent in society, especially since blood is an element that is neither manufactured nor sold, and many patients need it permanently to survive.”

For his part, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi said that the sponsorship of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the “My Blood for My Country” campaign is what ensured the success of the campaign in achieving its goals, and enabled it to collect about 36,000 blood units during the past nine years, which helped in Save the lives of 90,000 patients. He stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had attended the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding to launch the new phase of the campaign, and His Highness’s initiative a few days ago to donate blood, which would push the new cycle of “My National Blood” towards achieving more goals, and collecting more blood units. Then, increasing the capacity of the health sector in Dubai to deal with any emergency health condition, in addition to fulfilling the obligations of the Dubai Blood Donation Center towards patients who need regular blood transfusions.

Al Ketbi expressed the authority’s appreciation for the fruitful partnership and cooperation that exists between the “Al-Amin” service, the authority, and the “Emirates Today” newspaper, to perform this noble message carried by the “My Blood for My Country” campaign, stressing that “Dubai Health” will spare no effort in continuous work with its partners. And provide everything necessary to maintain the success and continuity of the campaign.

In turn, Sami Al-Riyami said that “My blood is for my country” is of great importance, as it provides blood units for critically ill cases, people with chronic diseases such as cancer and dialysis, and people who have been injured in serious accidents, and need blood to save their lives.

He added: “(Emirates Today) contributes, through its website, digital platforms, and through the paper edition, to spreading awareness of the importance of blood donation, and clarifies the great return for each donation in saving three patients and injured.”

Al Riyami continued: “(Emirates Today) has been participating in organizing the initiative since its first day in 2012, and harnesses all capabilities to support it year after year, to be a renewable artery for pumping blood units in hospitals and health centers, to meet any needs of patients and injured.”

The editor-in-chief of “Emirates Today” called on members of society, citizens and residents of various nationalities, to participate in the initiative to donate blood, emphasizing the human values ​​rooted in the UAE society.

The “My Blood for My Country” campaign was launched in its first session in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. His Highness was the first to donate blood, which contributed to the success of the initiative and encouraged community members to participate in it, especially after His Highness emphasized the importance of the initiative by saying that “blood donation is the best gift that a citizen and resident can give as an expression of love for the homeland, especially since there are sick and injured people in need. to every drop of blood.

The campaign has achieved successive successes over the past years, enhancing the stock and capabilities of the Dubai Blood Donation Center, and its ability to provide sufficient quantities of blood for patients in need, in various hospitals in the public and private sectors in Dubai.

Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news


