His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, confirmed that the integrated security system in Dubai is going according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, especially with regard to strengthening The security capabilities of the Emirate, in a way that contributes to achieving security and safety for the community, as well as contributing to the development and protection of border crossings, by raising the level of coordination and cooperation between local and federal government agencies and the exchange of knowledge, expertise, experiences and practices among them.

His Highness also stressed the influential role played by the Dubai Border Security Council to be the reference authority that represents the government agencies concerned with supervising border crossings, and its role in promoting the implementation of the strategic plan of the Emirate of Dubai with regard to the security of border crossings, and improving the performance of government agencies concerned with the supervision of border crossings. To reach the highest levels, and to ensure its competitiveness at the regional and international levels.

This came during the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the first meeting of the Dubai Border Security Council, which was held in Emirates Towers, in the presence of the Vice Chairman of the Council, Lieutenant-General Mohammed Al Marri, Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, and Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Jamal Al-Hay, Ibrahim Hussein Ahli, Dr. Abdullah Bousnad, Mohammed Al-Langawi, and the Secretary-General of the Council Omar Al-Adidi.

His Highness noted the importance of the responsibility entrusted to the Council and what it requires to redouble efforts in order to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in keeping pace with the process of construction and development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai. Council and its role in achieving its goals.

In its first meeting, the Council discussed the desired goals during the next stage and coordination mechanisms between the concerned government agencies in the field of border crossing security at the local and federal levels.

The Dubai Border Ports Security Council is responsible for drawing up the general policy and strategic plans of the Emirate of Dubai regarding border crossings in coordination with the concerned authorities, providing opinion and advice to the Government of Dubai on the security of border crossings, preparing a comprehensive strategy in this regard, and drawing up a general policy for it, in which the objectives and privacy of each one is taken into account. A border crossing, and suggesting the necessary recommendations to support and develop it, as well as supervising the implementation of the general policy and strategic plans adopted for the security of border crossings in line with general trends at the state level, and issuing the necessary decisions to ensure their implementation in the best manner.

• The Council discussed coordination mechanisms between the concerned government agencies in the field of border crossing security, locally and federally.

Consolidation of rules and controls

The Dubai Border Ports Security Council is responsible for unifying the security rules, controls and requirements for the protection of border crossings, in accordance with the rules, controls and requirements applicable to the competent federal authorities in this regard, and supervising the application of security procedures and safety inspections and control operations at border crossings, and coordination with government agencies concerned with supervision. On the border ports to establish an integrated database that serves these ports, including data related to rates and performance indicators, raise the efficiency and readiness of these ports to meet security requirements, and develop training and rehabilitation programs for workers at border ports.





