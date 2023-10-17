His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, confirmed that thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the digital transformation experience in the UAE and Dubai has become an inspiring model to be emulated globally. Especially with regard to creating the future and using modern technologies in providing the best government services to customers in various government, local and federal departments in accordance with the best international standards.

His Highness noted the huge global participation in GITEX Global and said that it reflects Dubai’s position as a major global center for technology and future industry, appreciating the positive impact of the event as a vital platform that opens unlimited opportunities for exchanging experiences and building partnerships that serve to develop various vital sectors.

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today to the activities of the 43rd session of the “GITEX Global” exhibition, the most prominent event in the world in the field of technology, which is organized by the Dubai World Trade Center during the period from 16 to 20 October, with the participation of… Over 6,000 exhibitors and 180,000 technology executives from over 180 countries.

During the tour, during which he was accompanied by His Excellency Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Center Authority, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, and a number of senior officials, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the most important projects and smart solutions that… International and local companies and institutions participate in the most important technical event in the world.

His Highness was keen to visit a number of pavilions of international companies participating in this year’s session, as he stopped in front of the pavilion of the global company “Avaya” for solutions to simplify communications and digital cooperation, where His Highness listened to an explanation from the company’s officials about the technical solutions included in its pavilion to speed up operations, enhance innovation and improve… Business flexibility.

His Highness also stopped in front of the pavilion of Cisco, the world’s leading company in the field of information technology solutions. His Highness’s visit also included the pavilion of HBC, the leading manufacturer of smart solutions products. His Highness also visited the pavilion of NetCracker, which specializes in providing broadband, internet, television and telephone services in a number of countries around the world.

The visit of His Highness the Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council included a number of other international pavilions participating in the exhibition, including the pavilion of Forcepoint, the leading company in the field of electronic security solutions, the pavilion of the international company Sophos in the field of cybersecurity, and the pavilion of the international company Acronis, which specializes in the field of cybersecurity. Developing electronic cloud technologies and storing information. His Highness also stopped in front of the pavilion of Sentinelone, a leading company in providing data centers and cloud networks to help organizations secure their assets quickly and simply. His Highness also briefed the officials of the Splunk Awe pavilion on the technical solutions the company offers in the field of cybersecurity. .

His Highness also visited the Algerian pavilion participating in the exhibition, where His Highness was briefed by pavilion officials on the latest technical solutions and digital technology that the pavilion displays.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspected a number of pavilions of local entities participating in the global exhibition, where His Highness was briefed on a group of innovative projects that support the provision of innovative services to customers in accordance with best international practices and standards.

His Highness stopped at the “Etisalat” pavilion, where His Highness expressed his admiration for the latest technologies and innovations contained in the pavilion that were displayed for the first time, including a self-driving aircraft that works with extreme accuracy in determining location, as well as modern technologies for a smart shopping cart and other advanced technical solutions.

His Highness’s visit also included the Cyber ​​Security Council’s pavilion, where he followed an explanation about the UAE’s world-leading experience in the field of secure digital transformation and ways to confront potential cyber attacks and challenges according to a highly advanced digital system that relies on technology and artificial intelligence techniques.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for all the efforts contributing to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading destination for large international events, and the results of these efforts in hosting and organizing the largest and most important international exhibitions in the emirate, as is the case with the “Exhibition.” GITEX Global is one of the most important events specialized in the technology sector in the region and the world. His Highness stressed the strength of the partnerships that bring together Dubai with the most important and prominent technology makers and developers around the world, and praised the integration of the roles of national departments and institutions in the field of digital transformation to shape the features of a prosperous future for the technological and digital sector, including… It serves various other vital sectors within the framework of Dubai’s comprehensive digital transformation plan.