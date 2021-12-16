His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Ports Security Council, visited the headquarters of the Dubai Digital Authority, where he was briefed on the latest developments in the continuous development processes carried out by the authority towards achieving its goals and confirming its role in promoting the smart transformation of the emirate, by employing the latest technologies, The Authority’s contributions to increasing the efficiency of the integrated security system in Dubai and enhancing security and safety in the emirate and its border crossings.

His Highness praised the performance of the Dubai Digital Authority and the continuous updating of its capabilities, which has an impact on strengthening the security system in Dubai. Techniques to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in protecting border crossings, and to raise their readiness at all times.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the advanced technologies used by Dubai Digital and based on data analysis and artificial intelligence in order to overcome challenges in all its forms, and contribute to consolidating the security of Dubai society according to the highest standards. Global security and safety.

His Highness added: “Dubai has a highly efficient security system that contributes to the progress of the emirate at all levels and in various sectors, as the sense of security and protection of society remains one of the fundamental foundations for the development and progress of cities, and it is a major pillar for the growth of Dubai’s trade and attracting more investments to it and confirming the emirate’s position as a global tourist destination. A favorite and meeting point for world trade.

His Highness also welcomed the admission of the Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority to the membership of the Dubai Border Security Council, which supports the Council’s efforts in achieving its goals and facilitating mechanisms of joint cooperation between the relevant authorities.

During the visit, which was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, His Excellency Hamad Al Mansouri, Director-General of Dubai Digital Authority, said: “We were honored by the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, where His Highness was briefed on the solutions and initiatives developed by Dubai Digital to enhance digital life. In order to achieve the highest levels of security and safety, we hope that we will contribute to achieving the strategic goals sought by the Dubai Border Security Council and the great role it plays under the chairmanship of His Highness in strengthening the integrated security system in Dubai and protecting its border crossings.

His Excellency added: “The employment of technology and data is a key factor in the development and progress of cities in all fields, including the security field, which is a major priority for the city’s residents and visitors alike, and we at the Dubai Digital Authority are working to promote digital transformation in Dubai to include all aspects of life, and to achieve We are working to make the most of big data, and demonstrate its power by investing in its analytics and building dashboards and indicators that help decision makers across various sectors.”

The Dubai Digital Authority aims to achieve a number of strategic goals, including supporting Dubai’s efforts towards smart and digital transformation, contributing to maintaining a high level of quality in providing digital services to members of society and its various groups, and developing a secure digital environment that aims to protect and control data, information systems and the communication network. In all sectors in the Emirate, in addition to ensuring the happiness and well-being of members of society through the use of digital technologies, and supporting decision makers to formulate development policies, planning processes, and measure strategic performance for the smart and digital transformation in the Emirate.



