Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, witnessed yesterday the graduation ceremony of the 10th batch of master’s students in the fields of public administration and innovation management. The Executive Master’s Program in Public Administration and Master’s in Public Policy at the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government, which was organized by the college at the Dubai World Trade Center.

This year’s college graduates included 79 male and female students working in a number of local and federal government agencies, in addition to employees from other countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the UAE and its leadership place nurturing national competencies, providing them with modern sciences and knowledge, constantly improving their skills and developing their tools, as a strategic priority, as they are the pillar of development and energies that will be responsible for shaping the features of the bright future hoped for for future generations. In addition to their role in enhancing the country’s opportunities to ascend to the highest positions of excellence and leadership regionally and globally, it is a translation of the thought and vision of the leadership that seeks to provide the government sector with young national minds and competencies, capable of leading the steps towards new horizons of progress.

The ceremony was attended by the Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid College of Government, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, and the CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid College of Government, Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri. .

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government provides all cognitive and scientific support to its students in the fields of government administration and policies, in accordance with the best international practices and standards, in line with the strategies of the UAE and its wise leadership, and achieves its goals in consolidating its position regionally and globally.” He stressed his confidence that the new batch of college graduates will have a distinctive imprint in the field of decision-making and management of future government systems.

For his part, Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al-Marri congratulated the graduates and their families, pointing out that this new batch of college graduates will be able to keep pace with modern developments in the areas of government administration and public policies, meet the requirements of the current and future stage, prepare for different scenarios, and contribute to enhancing the competitive position. To the state, and to contribute to enhancing the distinguished Emirati experience in government administration, research and professional fields, and transferring it to their peers in various work sites.

It is noteworthy that the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government is a world-leading college and the first in the Arab world in leadership and public policy. It works as an innovative knowledge platform to empower leaders and policy makers through graduate programs, executive education, research production, and consultation provision.

