His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination in Dubai, affirmed that “the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, are clear regarding empowering people of determination and giving them all the capabilities.” Which helps them to contribute positively to the comprehensive development process, which is one of the most important work priorities in the UAE at all local and federal levels, which reflects the pioneering and exemplary role that the state plays in providing a decent life for people of determination, achieving full societal integration for them, and giving them They have the full opportunity to perform their roles towards their country and society.”

This came during His Highness’s visit to the International Expo for People of Determination in its fifth session, where during his tour of the exhibition held at the Dubai World Trade Center, His Highness was briefed on the latest assistive technologies and initiatives that contribute to improving the quality of life of millions of people of determination in the Middle East region.

During the visit – in which he was accompanied by the Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Al Basti, and the Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa Buhumaid – His Highness inspected a number of pavilions of the exhibition, whose fifth session concluded yesterday, with the participation of more than 250 international companies, brands, and centers. For rehabilitation from more than 50 countries.

During the tour, His Highness was briefed on the latest technologies and solutions offered by the exhibiting companies that serve people of determination, enable them to engage – positively and effectively – in their community surroundings, and help them assume influential and tangible roles in society.

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the products, services and technical solutions supported by the latest innovations included in the exhibition, and designed specifically to improve the lifestyle of people of determination. His Highness stressed that the event reflects the extent of the attention that the UAE pays and its leadership to this important segment of society. And strive to stimulate solutions, initiatives and ideas that give them the opportunity to fully exercise their roles as individuals who are beneficial to themselves and their society.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stopped at the platform of the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, where he viewed the sensory ambulance specially equipped to serve people of determination with autism spectrum, which is the first of its kind in the world as a child-friendly ambulance. Autism. His Highness was briefed on the nature of the car, which was designed after studying the challenges facing paramedics in the field, when dealing with emergency cases of autism among children, to create opportunities to create a dedicated ambulance service for them, given their dynamic, interactive nature with those around them.

His Highness also visited the platform of the Dubai Police General Command, which participated in the event represented by the People of Determination Empowerment Council, where he listened to an explanation about its latest innovative digital and technological solutions, within the framework of enhancing its efforts directed at people of determination, and the smart technologies and programs included in the platform that support them, including: This is the “Virtual Sign Language Interpreter” service, in the Dubai Police smart application, which enables people of determination to learn about Dubai Police services in sign language, in addition to the smart screen translator program available in all smart police stations, to serve people of determination with visual disabilities, and other features. Services designed to serve this important community group.

His Highness also visited the pavilion of the Zayed Higher Organization, where he viewed the handicrafts and organic agricultural products produced by the organization’s members on its farms.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum saw a car friendly to people of determination that was modified for the first time in Dubai by a team of Australian engineers. It is the first of its kind in the UAE, and it is equipped with an electronic elevator to carry people of determination with disabilities. Movement into the car.

It is noteworthy that the International Expo for People of Determination was held from the ninth to the 11th of October, and is considered the largest specialized platform – in the Middle East – to serve more than 50 million people of determination living in various countries of the region.

• 250 companies, brands and rehabilitation centers from 50 countries.