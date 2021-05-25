Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, affirmed that the UAE has become an international model to be emulated in dealing with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to the vision of the wise leadership and its unlimited support for this topic, which relates to the safety of everyone and the continuity of a happy and safe way of life through the development of Accurate precautionary measures and the formation of qualified and trained work teams to ensure the implementation of these measures, and that the sports sector in the country has benefited from the great success achieved in the method of managing dealing with the pandemic and the continuation of all sectors of life to work smoothly. The targeted growth and desired development of the sports sector, which is vital to the health and happiness of community members, and its contribution to the national economy.

His Highness also stressed the consolidation of the gains achieved by the sports sector in Dubai, through the work policy of the Dubai Sports Council and the cooperation and partnership relations that bind it with the organizers and international sports federations, and to attract and organize more events and various international sporting championships, and to strengthen Dubai’s position in the future of local and regional sports industry. And globalism with the testimony of international federations, the last of which was the statement of the President of the International Boxing Federation, who declared that Dubai presented a great model for the world in dealing with challenges and not closing the community movement and stopping sporting activities.

This came during the third meeting of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council for the year 2021, which was held at the headquarters of the Council headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Council, with the participation of His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Council and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and members of the Board of Directors: Ali Bu Jaseem, Ahmed Al Shafar, Mohammed Al Kamali, Dr. Abdullah Al-Karam, Maryam Al-Hammadi, Moza Al-Marri, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Council.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the 30th edition of the Qafal race, after directing His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, to continue organizing this heritage maritime epic and preserving the legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, May God have mercy on his soul, who founded the race in 1991. Reports of the sporting championships and events that have been organized since the beginning of this year, as well as the ongoing and new international championships that will be held in the Emirate of Dubai until the end of December 2021, are the result of continuous cooperation of the Council with more than 12 Summer and World Olympic Sports Federation and major international organizations.

This year witnesses the continuing organization of the DP World Golf Championship and the crowning of the winner of the “Road to Dubai” major world championships, as well as the organization of the Confederations Cup for Beach Soccer with the participation of 8 of the most powerful beach soccer teams in the world. Both tournaments will be held during the month of November. In addition, the Dubai International Sports Conference and the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will continue to be organized next December.

The agenda for this year’s activities in Dubai, which was approved by the Dubai Sports Council, includes major international tournaments to be held for the first time in the country, which are: The thirteenth edition of the Asian Men and Women Boxing Championships that was transferred from India to Dubai due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Asia for youth and juniors will take place next August, while during the coming months of November and December, the World Karate Championship will be organized with the participation of 3,000 players, the World Chess Championship with the participation of 1000 men and women, the event of the global legends of bicycle stars that will be held at the Expo, and other tournaments and various events.

The meeting reviewed the performance report of Dubai club teams during the last sporting season, which included achievement in all sports, and the Dubai Sports Council appreciated the achievements of the clubs under the council’s umbrella, namely: Shabab Al-Ahly, Al-Nasr, Al Wasl, Dubai International Marine Sports Club, Dubai Owners Club Al-Hamm, Dubai Chess Club, and Hatta Club, which included achieving many titles in various team and individual sports, and consistent with the goals set at the beginning of the season, in terms of the number of titles and the inclusion of all sports, and not being limited to one sport because the clubs seek to provide the children of the country with the opportunity to practice Various sports, sponsoring and developing national talents in them and supporting national teams.

The report of the eighth edition of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, which was organized with great success during the blessed month of Ramadan, was viewed and included 3 sports, namely cycling, running and padel tennis for different groups, and attracted the participation of more than 3,500 athletes and sportsmen from inside and outside the country, and its competitions were held within the precautionary measures. And the accurate protocols that ensured the safety of all participants, as the goal was achieved, which is that no virus infection occurred throughout the course.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors reviewed the business report in the “Hamdan Sports Complex” during the years 2018-2020, which included positive results and clear growth in the business of the multi-use sports complex, the largest of its kind and which has become a meeting place for various international teams and teams that camp in Dubai and train in the complex. To compete in international and Olympic competitions, and it continues so far this important sporting role, in addition to hosting international and local tournaments in swimming and various sports, holding exhibitions and forums, and training various sports academies. The report included an increase in revenues, with savings in spending through the policy of optimal investment of resources adopted by the Board of Directors of the complex under the direction of the Dubai Sports Council.

The Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council emphasized the enhancement of the complex’s standing at the international level and the continued opening of communication channels with various international bodies wishing to establish international championships and international camps for teams and clubs, in addition to its primary role in supporting sports in Dubai and providing the opportunity to develop talented athletes within the country.

The meeting reviewed the report of the partnerships that the Council seeks to hold during the coming period to strengthen the Council’s work and support the organization of sporting events and continuous development programs, which are partnerships that translate the Council’s approach in dealing with the private sector and various institutions, as part of the integration and cooperation of efforts to develop the sports sector and enhance the status of sports. In society and Dubai’s position on the global sports map. Many other issues on the agenda have been reviewed and appropriate decisions have been taken regarding them.