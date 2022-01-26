Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the great development witnessed by the medical sector and the health care system in Dubai and the UAE, during his visit to the Arab Health exhibitions “Arab Health” and “MEDLAB” Middle East 2022.

His Highness praised the world’s confidence in Dubai’s efforts to develop health care by organizing major international events that bring together the best minds and companies working in the medical sector, to exchange experiences and review the best technologies that the world has reached in the field of health care and prevention.

His Highness also praised the great development witnessed by the medical sector and the health care system in Dubai and the UAE, and the leadership’s keenness to keep this vital sector at the highest levels of readiness by providing it with the latest technologies and laboratories worldwide, stressing that the Arab Health Exhibition represents an exemplary window offered by Dubai to exchange Successful experiences, ideas and visions through which the health sector can be upgraded in the region and the world.

During his tour of the exhibition, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the platform of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, where he listened to an explanation of the Ministry’s innovative digital services, under the slogan “The Future of Health Leadership”, in line with the Ministry’s strategy in anticipating The future, to develop health information systems, apply international standards in managing infrastructure in health facilities, and develop appropriate technology to manage the health system.

His Highness also visited the platform of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, where he was introduced to its latest innovative projects in the field of health care, which include several innovative initiatives in the field of digital health, developed through fruitful cooperation between the Department and its partners, including the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and SAL. Specializing in artificial intelligence, a telecommunications company, and the “Response” platform that was used during the “Covid-19” pandemic to collect and analyze information and data related to positive cases.

During the visit, His Highness inspected some platforms of international companies and hospitals, including the American Hospital platform, where he was briefed on the latest advanced imaging and diagnostic solutions in the fields of cardiology and oncology. In cooperation with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, as part of the Corporation’s plan to develop the emergency work system in an optimal manner, in order to provide distinguished services worthy of the international reputation of the city of Dubai.

Arab Health, the largest healthcare and laboratory exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa region, will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center under the slogan “By business we unite, we push the industry forward”, while MEDLAB Middle East 2022 will be held under the slogan “Embracing Innovation to Change The Face of Diagnostics”, as the joint event provides an ideal platform for the global healthcare industry and discusses the latest medical technologies and discoveries.

The event included the holding of 21 CME conferences, and the attendance of more than 550 regional and international speakers who led the main discussion sessions, scientific lectures and briefings on topics related to the sector globally.

• The Arab Health Exhibition represents an exemplary window offered by Dubai to exchange successful experiences, ideas and visions.



• “NAFFCO” company launched during the Arab Health Exhibition the largest bus in the world for land and mountain ambulances.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

