His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Ports and Border Security, affirmed that “Martyr’s Day” is a special day among the precious national occasions, as every Emirati man and woman stands in appreciation of the heroism that their companions wrote in letters of light in the record of the glories of our proud country. And in gratitude to our righteous martyrs who presented the most wonderful epics of heroism, and sacrificed their lives and pure blood so that the people of the Emirates remained safe, secure and reassured.

His Highness said: “Every year, on the thirtieth of November, we stand proudly to remember every martyr who sacrificed his life for the homeland and to protect its security and the safety of its children, and everyone who lives on its good land. On this day, we honor the families of our martyrs, and we address the message to the mothers, fathers, and sons of the righteous martyrs, to assure them that the UAE does not forget its children, and honors the memory of those among them who gave their lives in the arenas of pride and honor in defense of its land and its dignity, and that the giving of its children will remain a badge of honor for the sacrifices they made to support them. Right, establishing justice, defending the nation’s sovereignty, and extending a helping hand to every oppressed person, based on the principles of our true religion and our authentic national values.”

His Highness added: “Martyr’s Day is a memory that reflects the noblest principles of patriotism, loyalty and belonging. A day that confirms the good instillation in the souls of the people of the Emirates by their wise leadership, which produced heroes who carried the flag of the nation and defended it with all their might, and it is a glorious day through which we renew our loyalty to our wise leadership, and we pledge to work for the advancement of the UAE, and the security and safety of its great people.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum concluded by saying: “A tribute of reverence and appreciation to our valiant armed forces, and to every martyr who sacrificed his soul for the pride, dignity and dignity of his country, and a proud tribute to all the heroes who stand on the borders of our country in every inch, sacrificing their lives to protect the homeland and preserve it.” His banner flies high among the nations, and we will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs, these heroes whose memory will remain a torch that illuminates the paths of dignity and pride, and we will always raise our heads in pride for the sacrifices they made in the fields of glory.