His Highness said in a blog post on his account on the social media platform: “X”: “With the participation of 1,000 exhibitors from more than 60 countries, we opened the activities of the 25th session of the Intersec exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Center, which attracts 45 thousand visitors.. The exhibition has contributed over a quarter of a century “In providing technological innovations and the latest solutions to serve the security, safety and emergency sectors around the world, we are proud of the participation of our national entities in this event and the innovations they display by Emirati hands.”