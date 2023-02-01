His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, visited Arab Health 2023, the largest gathering of healthcare technology and products companies in the Middle East and North Africa region, at the Dubai World Trade Center, with the participation of more than 3,000 An exhibiting company from more than 70 countries, to showcase the latest developments in the world in the field of health care, as the event is expected to attract more than 51,000 professionals in the field during its four days.

His Highness’s tour, in the presence of the Minister of Health in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Jalila bint Al-Sayed Jawad Hassan, and the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi, included a visit to a number of international and local pavilions participating in the exhibition held under the slogan “Innovation and Sustainability in Health Care”, where he was briefed His Highness for the accompanying events, including nine conferences for continuing medical education, in the presence of more than 300 experts, to shed light on the most important issues related to the field of health care, and the development he is witnessing aimed at developing solutions and treatments that contribute to achieving the best levels of health.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during his visit to the exhibition, stopped in front of a number of pavilions of the participating companies to see what they offer of advanced products, technologies and treatment solutions.