His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, inaugurated this morning at the Dubai World Trade Center the activities of the MEDLAB Middle East 2023 exhibition and conference, the largest exhibition and conference for medical laboratories in the Middle East and North Africa, with the participation of more than 700 A model company from 40 countries with a remarkable growth in the number of participations and by 100 percent compared to last year’s edition.

During the tour, in which he was accompanied by His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of the Dubai World Trade Center Authority, His Highness was briefed on what the exhibition presents this year in terms of the latest innovative technologies, and the most important topics that will be discussed in the accompanying conference through more than 130 regional and international speakers, and through 12 conferences. Continuing medical education.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed listened to an explanation about the objectives of the exhibition, which is expected to attract over the course of its four days until February 9 this year more than 20,000 visitors, as well as the opportunities it provides for learning and the exchange of expertise and successful experiences with its being held this year under the slogan “Preface The path to technological progress and sustainability in laboratory medicine.” His Highness also learned about the international pavilions and platforms included in the exhibition, in which major international bodies specialized in this field participate.

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed was keen to visit a number of the participating international pavilions, as the visit included the pavilions of the People’s Republic of China and the Federal Republic of Germany, where he saw some of the products, solutions and technologies offered by the companies participating in the exhibition from the two countries.

His Highness also visited the pavilion of the American international company, Abbott Laboratories, specialized in the field of medical laboratories and health care, which employs about 70,000 people in the world and markets its products in more than 130 countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s tour of the exhibition included the pavilion of BIOMERIEUX, a French multinational biotechnology company, where His Highness listened to an explanation about the company’s global activity through its branches in 44 countries, as it provides diagnostic solutions that identify the source of disease and pollution to improve health. Patient and consumer safety assurance.

His Highness also visited the pavilion of the American BECKMAN COULTER company, where he was briefed on the company’s activities, which include developing, manufacturing and marketing products for biomedical tests. His Highness also visited the pavilion of RANDOX, a British international company working in the field of medical laboratories and developing diagnostic solutions for hospitals, clinical and research laboratories, molecular and food tests, forensic toxicology, veterinary laboratories and life sciences.

The tour also included His Highness’s visit to the pavilion of ONE HEALTH, the leading Emirati company in the field of medical and diagnostic devices, where he was briefed on the company’s activities and the solutions it offers through cooperation with leading international companies in the field of patient care, radiology, tumors, and laboratory diagnosis, in addition to information technology solutions. Clinical.

About this edition of the exhibition, Tom Coleman, Exhibition Director of MEDLAB – Informa Markets Healthcare in Europe, the Middle East and Africa said: “The leaders in the field of medical laboratories in the world will gather in the UAE during the next four days to conclude the most important business deals and interact with the latest technological developments. In light of the reputation of the Medlab brand, which is now recognized worldwide as a market leader in this sector.”

Coleman added, “Our vision has always been to provide an ideal platform for a high-level specialized discussion, as we seek to create an opportunity to build cooperative relations with all parties involved in this vital sector from all over the world to enhance specialized professional communication paths and exchange experiences, which enriches the knowledge of the participants and helps them to Discover new horizons of development.

The opening day of “Medlab Middle East 2023” included the launch of a set of new features that are in line with this year’s theme of the event, “Paving the Way for Technological Advancement and Sustainability in Laboratory Medicine”. It also highlighted the diversity of the workforce and drew a roadmap for building a culture of sustainability within clinical laboratories in the GCC countries.

The first day of the event included the announcement of the winners of the Sustainability Labs Awards, in recognition of the laboratories that take effective action in areas of sustainability related to one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which form part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The MEDLAB Middle East 2023 conference provides learning opportunities and solutions to develop laboratory skills and improve laboratory functions for more than 5,000 delegates participating in the conference through 13 specialized conferences, as the event is the largest gathering of multi-track medical laboratories accredited by continuing medical education in the world and includes more than 130 A local and international speaker.

The conference program for this year includes 8 main conference themes, including: Laboratory Management, Hematology, Immunology, Pathological Anatomy, Clinical Microbiology, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular and Genetic Diagnostics, and Transfusion Medicine.