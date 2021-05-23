Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, inaugurated the luxury yacht “Majesty 175” as part of its world premiere in “Dubai Harbor”, which was built entirely in the UAE to raise the production standards of the global yachting industry to new heights thanks to its construction materials. Lightweight and able to navigate with ease in shallow areas, in addition to its excellent stability while sailing and its high ability to navigate.

His Highness was briefed on the most important features of the yacht, “Majesty 175”, which is the largest super yacht in the world made of fiberglass composite, with a length of 180.9 feet, 31.6 feet and a height of four floors and was built according to the highest specifications of yachts weighing more than 500 tons, approved by the Maritime Agency. And Coast Guard UK.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Muhammad Hussain Al Shaali, Chairman of the Gulf Boats Company, watched the components of the yacht that reaches its weight Total to 780 tons, and it can navigate in low-depth areas, with a draft of 2.25 meters, thanks to its advanced manufacture using composite materials such as carbon fiber and “vinyl ester”, which allows a yacht of this size to easily approach the beaches, which is of great importance to many Who loves marine life.

The yacht «Majesty 175» (from the source)

Local manufacture

This came during an event organized in cooperation with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai «Dubai Tourism», confirming the attractiveness of Dubai and the UAE in general as a leading destination for yachts and boats, where the «Majesty 175», which was manufactured in the integrated boat manufacturing facility of the Gulf Boat Manufacturing Company in the UAE Gulf Craft, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of yachts and boats, has completed a series of marine trials ahead of its world premiere.

The yacht, “Majesty 175”, is expected to set out soon on a tour around the world, carrying the UAE flag to confirm its presence in yachting, marinas and well-known global destinations in the field of yachting tourism, thus contributing to consolidating the country’s position on the map of the global yachting industry.

830 super yacht

Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai, Dubai Tourism, said: “The UAE has returned with all vigor to the forefront of the safest tourist destinations in the world, which will contribute to promoting growth in the yachting tourism sector .. with about 830“ yachts ”. Super »Under construction or ordered around the world During this year, the Middle East region maintains its position as one of the strongest markets for this class of yachts .. The world premiere of the Majesty 175 confirms the remarkable capabilities of the yachting sector in the UAE and contributes to enhancing confidence in the entertainment sector. “And it will push the yachting and leisure boats industry in the country towards further growth and prosperity.