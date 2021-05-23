His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, inaugurated the luxury yacht “Majesty 175”, as part of its world premiere in “Dubai Harbor”, which was built entirely in the UAE to raise the production standards of the global yachting industry to new heights, thanks to Its construction materials are lightweight, its ability to navigate with ease in shallow areas, as well as its excellent stability while sailing and its high navigational maneuverability.

His Highness was briefed on the most important features of the yacht “Majesty 175”, which is the largest super yacht in the world made of fiberglass composite, with a length of 180.9 feet, 31.6 feet and a height of four floors, and was built according to the highest specifications of yachts weighing more than 500 tons, approved by the agency. UK Navy and Coast Guard.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by the Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai, Hilal Saeed Al-Marri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council Saeed Hareb, and Chairman of the Gulf Boats Company, Mohammed Hussein Al-Shaali, watched the components of the yacht, which has a total weight of up to 780 tons, and it can sail in low-depth areas, with a draft of 2.25 meters, thanks to its advanced manufacture using composite materials such as carbon fiber and “vinyl ester”, which allows a yacht of this size to easily approach the beaches, which is of great importance to many Lovers of marine life.

This came during an event organized in cooperation with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai “Dubai Tourism”, confirming the attractiveness of Dubai and the UAE in general as a leading destination for yachts and boats, where the “Majesty 175”, which was manufactured in the integrated boat manufacturing facility of the Gulf Boats Manufacturing Company in the UAE Gulf Craft, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of yachts and boats, has completed a series of marine trials ahead of its world premiere.

The yacht, “Majesty 175”, is expected to set out soon on a tour around the world, carrying the flag of the United Arab Emirates to confirm its presence in the activities of yachts, marinas and well-known global destinations in the field of yachting tourism, thus contributing to the consolidation of the country’s position on the map of the global yachting industry.

Made in the UAE

On this occasion, the Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai, Hilal Saeed Al-Marri, said: “The UAE has returned with full strength to the forefront of the safest tourist destinations in the world, which will contribute to promoting growth in the yachting tourism sector. A “super yacht” is under construction or has been ordered around the world this year, and the Middle East region maintains its position as one of the strongest markets for this class of yachts. There is no doubt that the global premiere of the Majesty 175 confirms the remarkable capabilities of the yachting sector in the UAE, It will contribute to enhancing confidence in the marine entertainment sector and push forward the yachting and leisure boats industry in the country towards further growth and prosperity. “

For his part, Chairman of Gulf Craft, Muhammad Hussein Al-Shaali, affirmed that the “Majesty 175” yacht represents a masterpiece that highlights Gulf Craft’s capabilities in the field of yachting and boats manufacturing world-class, and its high distinction in all aspects of manufacturing, from design to final production. , And that on the land of the state.

Al Shaali added, “The new yacht contributes to Gulf Craft’s leadership in the global yachting sector and confirms our country’s position as a global destination for luxury yachts. Gulf Craft has always been keen to build ships, yachts and boats that exceed the expectations of sailing enthusiasts around the world. The Majesty 175 is the fruit of unremitting efforts.” “We did this over four years, and we succeeded with record speed in establishing it despite the challenges that occurred last year as a result of the global pandemic. With the launch of the world premiere of this luxury yacht, we reaffirm the attractiveness of the UAE as an integrated destination for yachts and boats.”

Smart design

The Italian design studio “Cristiano Gatto”, who won several international awards, developed the interior and exterior design of the “Majesty 175”, while Massimo Gregory of the “Yankee Delta” studio carried out the marine engineering studies related to the yacht, which includes in its smart design 7 luxurious rooms, in addition to 6 Spacious cabins accommodate his crew of 10 sailors, an additional room for the captain of the yacht, and a large 5-meter-long pool on the front deck that features a water pumping system that provides a constant current to enhance the pleasure of swimming, in addition to a spacious balcony that can be turned into a space dedicated to relaxing and enjoying the sunshine.

Ocean yacht

The yacht gets its electrical power from 175 kW Kohler generators and two TRAC finned stabilizers, while safety features include the SOLAS rescue boat and backup generator. With a top speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots, the Majesty 175 range 4 Thousands of nautical miles, thus becoming an ocean-going yacht.

It is worth noting that the Majesty brand is one of the five boats and yachts brands manufactured by “Gulf Craft”, which dates back to 1982. Other brands include: “Silvercraft” which includes family boats and smaller fishing boats; Sports yachts “Oryx”; Exploration yachts Nomad; And passenger cruise ships. The company has three facilities in the UAE and the Maldives, with a manufacturing capacity of 200 boats annually. The company has built more than 10,000 boats to date, and provides services to clients around the world.





