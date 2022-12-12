His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, inaugurated yesterday the advanced global “Himalaya” center for research by the “Himalaya Wellness” company in the Dubai Science Park of the TECOM Group, which is concerned with the innovation and development of medicines and pharmaceuticals made from Herbs and nutritional supplements, in addition to exporting them from the Emirate of Dubai to more than 100 countries around the world, is in line with the “Dubai Research and Development Program” and the participation of the private sector in developing the health care sector in Dubai. During the inauguration, His Highness was briefed on the facilities of the global center, which is built on an area of ​​55,000 square feet, through which the company is working on creating a wide range of new products that will be exported through the new headquarters from Dubai to the world.

The Himalaya Global Research Center, a global institution for intellectual innovation, whose management is supervised by a multinational team in Dubai to provide services at the regional and global levels, includes a modern consumer experience department, in line with the values ​​of the Himalaya company, as this department will allow scientists to communicate with consumers. Directly, with the aim of improving the company’s horizons and capabilities in designing innovative products that meet future needs.

Attractive environment

Abdullah Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group, said: “Dubai has laid strong foundations for a competitive business environment, and has provided advanced infrastructure and attractive and growth-stimulating legislation that has attracted the most prominent international companies and elite talents in all fields, including those specialized in science, research and development.”

He added: “The opening of the (Himalaya) International Research Center in the Dubai Science Park of the TECOM Group is part of our efforts to promote the growth of the science, research and development sectors in the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE alike. We are keen to enhance the integrated business environment provided by the complex and provide it with all the necessary ingredients in order to continue to attract major international companies and scientific and professional competencies in these vital sectors, which establishes Dubai’s position as a global center for research and development, and an ideal destination for business and industries based on science, innovation and knowledge ».

For his part, Shailendra Malhotra, Global CEO of Himalaya Wellness, said: “Himalaya focuses on manufacturing safe and effective products through sustainable innovation, and we aspire to strengthen the company’s position to become a brand based on scientific innovation and aims to find the most appropriate health solutions.” for various situations. To motivate excellence in innovation, we have initiated the establishment of the Himalaya International Research Center in the Dubai Science Park, which covers an area of ​​​​55,000 square feet. The new center will contribute to creating a wide and effective range of new products and attracting the most prominent international talents, within an infrastructure that supports our mission and mission. I am pleased to announce the employment of a group of talents from 10 nationalities, knowing that the percentage of gender diversity reached 30%.

He added: «We are keen to invest in various markets through a comprehensive and long-term approach, and the company will continue to expand its business around the world from its headquarters in Dubai, the city that is considered a global destination par excellence. The new research and development center will play a pivotal role in supporting the company’s goals of health for all.”

The modern and advanced laboratory aims to innovate medical formulations using the latest technology and expand the scope of its production in the innovation process laboratories to reach 100 kg, as the center has all the capabilities and capabilities necessary to create nutritional supplements and foods that enhance the basic functions of the body.

It should be noted that the Himalayas International Research Center is the latest of the three research and development centers that were recently launched in the Dubai Science Park. The establishment of such centers contributes to the promotion of the global and competitive business environment based on science, which was launched by the TECOM Group in 2005, to provide an effective and integrated platform for companies specialized in the fields of life sciences, health care and sustainability.

Dubai Science Park is one of the specialized business parks of the TECOM Group that focus on vital sectors, including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Design District and Dubai Industrial City.

The center consolidates Dubai’s position as a global center for research and development, and an ideal destination for science-based businesses and industries.

100 jobs

The new research and development center is expected to provide more than 100 job opportunities in specialized fields, in support of the UAE’s development goals and the country’s new national vision, “We Are the Emirates 2031”, to attract the most prominent talents and improve the quality of life and care services provided to citizens and residents of the country.

