His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, inaugurated yesterday, at the Dubai World Trade Center, the activities of the MEDLAB Middle East 2023 exhibition and conference, the largest exhibition and conference for medical laboratories in the Middle East and North Africa region, with the participation of more than From 700 exhibiting companies from 40 countries, with a remarkable growth in the number of participations by 100% compared to last year’s edition.

During the tour, in which he was accompanied by the Chairman of the Dubai World Trade Center Authority, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, His Highness was briefed on the innovative technologies offered by the exhibition this year, and the most important topics that will be discussed in the accompanying conference through more than 130 regional and international speakers, and through 12 conferences for continuing medical education. .

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation about the objectives of the exhibition, which is expected to attract over the course of its four days until February 9, more than 20,000 visitors, as well as the opportunities it provides for learning and the exchange of expertise and successful experiences with its convening. The year was held under the theme “Paving the Way for Technological Advancement and Sustainability in Laboratory Medicine”.

His Highness was also aware of the international pavilions and platforms included in the exhibition, in which major international bodies specialized in this field participate.

During the tour, His Highness was keen to visit a number of the participating international pavilions, as the visit included the pavilions of the People’s Republic of China and the Federal Republic of Germany, and watched some of the products, solutions and technologies offered by the companies participating in the exhibition from the two countries.

His Highness also visited the pavilion of the American international company, Abbott Laboratories, specialized in the field of medical laboratories and health care, which employs about 70,000 people in the world and markets its products in more than 130 countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s tour of the exhibition included the pavilion of BIOMERIEUX, a French multinational biotechnology company, where His Highness listened to an explanation about the company’s global activity, which provides diagnostic solutions that identify the source of disease and pollution to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Through its subsidiaries in 44 countries.

His Highness inspected the pavilion of the American BECKMAN COULTER company, where he was briefed on the company’s business, which includes developing, manufacturing and marketing products for biomedical tests.

His Highness also visited the pavilion of RANDOX, a British international company working in the field of medical laboratories, developing diagnostic solutions for hospitals, clinical and research laboratories, molecular and food tests, forensic toxicology, veterinary laboratories and life sciences.

The tour also included His Highness’s visit to the pavilion of ONE HEALTH, the leading UAE company in the field of medical and diagnostic devices, where he was briefed on the company’s activity and the solutions it offers through cooperation with leading international companies in the field of patient care, radiology, oncology, and laboratory diagnosis, in addition to technology solutions. Clinical information.

Tom Coleman, exhibition director of MEDLAB – Informa Markets for Healthcare in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “The world’s leaders in the field of medical laboratories will gather in the UAE during the next four days to conclude the most important business deals and interact with the latest technological developments, in light of the reputation of the MEDLAB brand. Al-Tijaria, which has become recognized worldwide as a market leader in this sector.

Coleman added: “Our vision has always been to provide an ideal platform for a high-level specialized discussion, as we seek to create an opportunity to build cooperative relations with all parties involved in this vital sector from all over the world to enhance the paths of specialized professional communication and exchange of experiences, which enriches the knowledge of the participants and helps to discover New horizons for development.

The opening day of “Medlab Middle East 2023” included the launch of a set of new features that are in line with this year’s slogan for the event (paving the way for technological progress and sustainability in laboratory medicine). It also highlighted the diversity of the workforce and drew a roadmap for building a culture of sustainability within clinical laboratories in the GCC countries.

The first day of the event included the announcement of the winners of the Sustainability Labs Awards, in recognition of laboratories that take effective action in areas of sustainability related to one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which form part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The MEDLAB Middle East 2023 conference provides learning opportunities and solutions to develop laboratory skills and improve laboratory functions for more than 5,000 delegates participating in the conference through 13 specialized conferences. locally and internationally.

The conference program for this year includes eight main conference themes, including: laboratory management, hematology, immunology, pathological anatomy, clinical microbiology, clinical chemistry, molecular and genetic diagnostics, and transfusion medicine.

