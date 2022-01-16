Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, inaugurated yesterday the 23rd edition of the exhibition and trade conference for security and safety – “Intersec” 2022, the leading global event for emergency, security and safety services, including an integrated program, events and conferences focusing on In its entirety, it focuses on technical developments and cybersecurity, which will continue until January 18 at the Dubai World Trade Center under the title “Uniting the efforts of sector experts for the security and safety of future generations”, with the participation of more than 500 speakers from the region and the world.

His Highness was accompanied during his tour in the exhibition, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, and included a visit to the Dubai Police platform, which is keen to participate to present its world-leading experience in the field of security services based on the use of smart technologies, and its excellence in providing public services and establishing smart police stations Relying on modern technologies and artificial intelligence.

His Highness visited the platform of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, and listened to an explanation of the latest systems and innovations presented by the institution this year, the most important of which is the “Security X” program, a program that tests security advisors, engineers and technicians in the security field who are licensed by the institution, and is considered the first building block in automating Engineering tests without human intervention, in addition to the participation of the laboratory of security systems and equipment in the institution during the exhibition.

His Highness toured the German pavilion and was briefed on the innovations offered by German companies in the field of emergency, security and safety services. Then, His Highness visited the Republic of South Korea pavilion, and learned about its advanced security solutions and modern technologies in the field of risk protection, virtual attacks and cybersecurity. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s tour included a visit to the Czech pavilion and the French pavilion, and was introduced to the innovative solutions offered by French companies, such as biometric keys to protect the identity of users, the new generation of fiber-optic sensor systems for infrastructure maintenance and monitoring, and optoelectronics to monitor locations, industrial thermal imaging, test applications and infrared measurement, as well as firefighting systems.