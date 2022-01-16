His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, inaugurated yesterday the 23rd edition of the exhibition and trade conference for security and safety “Intersec” 2022, the leading global event for emergency, security and safety services, including an integrated program, events and conferences focused in their entirety. On technical developments and cybersecurity, whose activities will continue until January 18 at the Dubai World Trade Center under the title “Uniting the Efforts of Industry Experts for the Security and Safety of Future Generations”, with the participation of more than 500 speakers from the region and the world.

His Highness was accompanied during his tour in the exhibition, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Hilal Saeed Al Marri. The tour included a visit to the Dubai Police platform, which is keen to participate to present its world-leading experience in the field of security services based on the use of smart technologies, and its excellence in providing public services and establishing smart police stations. Relying on modern technologies and artificial intelligence.

His Highness visited the platform of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, and listened to an explanation of the latest systems and innovations presented by the institution this year, the most important of which is the Security X program, a program that tests security consultants, engineers and technicians in the security field who are licensed by the organization and is considered the first building block in automating engineering tests without Human intervention, in addition to the participation of the laboratory of security systems and equipment in the institution during the exhibition.

His Highness visited the German pavilion, where he was briefed on the innovations offered by German companies in the field of emergency, security and safety services. Then, His Highness visited the South Korean pavilion, and was briefed on the advanced security solutions and modern technologies offered by the pavilion in the field of risk protection, virtual attacks and cybersecurity.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s tour included a visit to the Czech Pavilion and the French Pavilion, where His Highness was introduced to the innovative solutions offered by French companies such as biometric keys to protect the identity of users, the new generation of fiber-optic sensor systems for infrastructure maintenance and monitoring, and optoelectronics. For site monitoring, industrial thermal imaging, test and infrared measurement applications, as well as firefighting systems.

His Highness also visited the platform of the General Department of Civil Defense in Dubai, and listened to an explanation of the latest technologies used by the Department in the field of preparedness and response strategies to protect members of society, in addition to infrastructure and vital sectors using artificial intelligence techniques and the latest advanced technologies.

Over the course of three days, the exhibition presents urgent topics for discussion, the most important of which are: The Global Security Leaders Summit, which includes global security leaders, and represents an ideal platform for discussion, debate and exchange of views on global security challenges, strategic initiatives and cooperation to enhance safety and security in a comprehensive manner. Topics that will be discussed include responding to national transformations and crises, the future of law enforcement, and leadership in civil defense, in addition to other topics.

The Protecting Cities and Citizens of the Future conference brings together leaders of global governments and municipalities, policy makers, consultants and technology experts to connect, exchange ideas and identify solutions needed to create and maintain safe and resilient cities using the latest technologies and best practices from around the world. The conference also includes case studies and presentations on how to create safe spaces, ideas on monitoring tools, preventive safety principles, and more.

Representing an important platform for discussing the most pressing issues in the field of security and safety, the conference will present best practices, shared conclusions and innovations, tactics and strategies for planning and preparedness, operational and emergency response, business continuity and resilience planning, and technical rescue with a focus on the latest technologies in the sector to protect human lives and physical assets. Both. The conference will also highlight contingency planning, preparedness and best practices for risk management, in addition to other topics.

Conference on Infrastructure Protection for Vital Sectors

The Conference on Infrastructure Protection for Vital Sectors constitutes a forum for identifying potential threats to infrastructure of vital sectors and the security of buildings and smart buildings. The conference will discuss defense, preparedness and response strategies for each of the 11 vital sectors recently identified by Dubai.

During the Cyber ​​Security Lab, global and regional sector leaders will discuss important aspects of a dynamic knowledge-sharing platform, and the lab was developed to highlight investigative techniques, digital forensics capabilities, and public-private partnerships to reduce and counter cross-border cyber attacks.

The program for Saudi Arabia focuses on mega projects and strategic planning processes in the Kingdom.

Renowned international figures in the field of security and defense will speak at the conference, including the Commander of the British Armed Forces and the former Chief of Defense Staff of Britain Sir Nick Carter, the former Director of the British Foreign Intelligence Service “MI6” Sir Alex Younger, and hacker Frickie Clown, who is speaking for the first time. in the region.

Intersec 2022 will host a selection of the best speakers in the UAE, with global experts and government leaders spearheading the opening of the Cyber ​​Security Lab, in the three-day conference.

With the participation of the best expertise in the security and safety sector within a dynamic and new conference programme, Intersec will address the most vital issues and opportunities in the sector. Each of the six conference topics that the exhibition and conference will discuss is characterized by rich content and global speakers participating for the first time, providing participants with a unique platform to compare experiences, innovate, collaborate, exchange insights and discuss ideas.

