Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, honored Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Islamic Personality of the Year for the Dubai International Holy Quran Award in its twenty-seventh session.

The honor was received on behalf of Her Highness, Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also honored the winners of the first ten places, and the first place holder, the contestant from the sister Kingdom of Bahrain, Mohammed Al Ameri.