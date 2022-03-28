Dubai (WAM)

The Dubai Sports Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Council, affirmed the progress in achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, in promoting the sports sector in Dubai. Contribute to the development of the sector at the state level.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum noted the keenness of the Dubai Sports Council to follow the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to achieve the national goals set for the sports sector with the highest levels of efficiency and according to the highest international standards, in line with the plan and objectives of the rational government, and in proportion to the size of The development witnessed by the country in all fields.

This came during the first meeting of the Board of Directors with its new formation headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and in the presence of His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Board, His Excellency Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and members: Hala Yousef Badri, Sami Al Qamzi, Mohammed Al Kamali , Maryam Al Hammadi, Moza Al Marri, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Council, and Saleh Al Marzouqi, the meeting’s rapporteur.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the need to complete the success march that the council has achieved during the past period, expressing confidence in the council’s ability to achieve the goals and enhance the leadership and competitiveness of the UAE and Dubai globally, and within various sports forums.

His Highness stressed the need to build on the legacy of the achievements achieved during the past stage, and to benefit from the many strengths that the UAE and Dubai enjoy, thanks to the vision and directives of the wise leadership, pointing to the great task that the Council has undertaken to put a clear imprint on the UAE sports sector on the map of global sports. And in order to keep pace with Emirati excellence in various fields, and contribute to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, to make Dubai the best city to work and live in the world, and to be the first choice for global athletes, teams and international sports organizations.

The meeting reviewed the performance report of the Dubai Sports Council for the year 2021 and its achievements, which were achieved by the council at the level of administrative excellence among Dubai government departments and the pioneering initiatives it launched, in addition to the achievements made by teams of clubs and football companies in Dubai at the level of all categories, by winning titles or graduating distinguished players. From academies and junior teams and integrating them into the first teams in their clubs, as well as supplying them to the national teams.

The Council’s performance report for the year 2021 also included the great growth witnessed by the sports sector and cooperation with the private sector, as the number of private sports institutions in Dubai increased to 1,200, with more than 20,000 members working, and more than 51,000 athletes practicing 56 sports. They participate in hundreds of annual sporting tournaments and events, which are organized under the supervision and support of the Council, among which are community sporting events, the number of which has increased to 155 over the past year.

The report reviewed the growth achieved at the international level, as the number of international events reached 130 diverse activities, and the number of national teams and international teams’ camps in Dubai reached more than 70 camps, while the international tournaments and events that were held in Dubai were watched by viewers in 200 countries, and media follow-ups reached Among them, social media has more than 8 billion followers from different countries of the world.

The meeting also reviewed the financial report for the year 2021, the budget for the year 2022 and the approved areas of exchange, as well as the list of sports events during the coming period, foremost of which is the ninth edition of the Nad Al Sheba sports tournament, the largest among all sports courses, which are organized during the holy month of Ramadan. The schedule of its competitions will include 8 different sports tournaments, as well as the World Championship for Youth and Junior Fencing to be organized at Hamdan Sports Complex, the World Wheelchair Basketball Championship, air sports championships, and other various tournaments and events.

The Board of Directors decided to re-form the permanent committees in the Council, which are: the Football Companies Development Committee headed by Muhammad Al-Kamali, the Investment Committee headed by Sami Al-Qamzi, and the Sports Development and Excellence Committee headed by Maryam Al-Hammadi. Clearly the entire sports sector in Dubai, as well as the meeting’s review of other topics on the agenda, where appropriate decisions were taken.