His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, witnessed the group wedding that included 100 young citizens in the Emirate of Dubai, which was organized by the Ministry of Community Development with the support of the Al Habtoor Group at the V Hotel “V” Al Habtoor City – Dubai, in the presence of a number of officials. Groomsmen and their friends.

His Highness congratulated the young people participating in the mass wedding, wishing them happiness and stability in their new family life. His Highness also blessed their families on this happy occasion, where he took memorial photos with the grooms, who in turn expressed their overwhelming joy and gratitude for the support they found, and thanked His Highness for his interest and honor. concert.

Organizing the mass wedding comes within the framework of the Ministry of Community Development’s endeavor to enhance the spirit of social responsibility and consolidate the elements of constructive cooperation and fruitful partnership with the private sector in providing initiatives that benefit society, especially supporting young citizens who are about to marry, in a way that serves to achieve family stability and consolidate the foundations of social cohesion. And motivating young people who are about to get married to participate in mass weddings. On this occasion, Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, congratulated the newlyweds, wishing them happiness, success and good offspring. He said: “The family is the nucleus of society, and close families are the guarantee of its stability. They are our hope and our future. I advise our daughters and sons to cooperate in Raising good generations contributes to building and progressing the nation. The Ministry of Community Development stressed the importance of supporting the organization of mass weddings for young citizens, as an important step towards achieving stability and family happiness within the framework of integration and community partnership and benefiting from the efforts and initiatives of the private sector, to support the social development process in the country, by organizing mass weddings specifically, including It reflects the ministry’s keenness to stimulate the wide youth participation in these weddings, as it is an inherited and rooted approach in the Emirati society, and given its direct role in supporting the harmony and cohesion of society and embodying the image of solidarity and cooperation at the national level. The Ministry of Community Development continues its efforts and permanent efforts to hold collective weddings in the various emirates and regions of the country, and to encourage the marriage of citizens to female citizens to form stable and cohesive families, within the framework of the supportive community partnership from various government and private agencies, in confirmation of the approach and experience of mass weddings in the UAE, which has proven its success, because It represents a national phenomenon to be exemplified in dedicating authentic principles and traditions in society, and contributing to reducing marriage costs in the interest of building a stable family capable of participating in the accelerated development efforts witnessed by the state in various fields.

The Ministry invites young people to benefit from mass weddings, by registering through the website: www.mocd.gov.ae. This qualifies those who meet the conditions to participate in other weddings that are organized throughout the year.