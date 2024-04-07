His Excellency Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, stressed: “World Health Day comes every year to reaffirm that health care is one of the most important pillars on which the well-being of societies everywhere around the world is based, while this year’s slogan “My Health is My Right” represents the compass for systems’ direction. Health care around the world calls for the necessity of ensuring the right of every individual to obtain the highest levels of health care, which is in line with our vision at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, which is based on making Abu Dhabi a mentally and physically healthy society for all.”

He added: On the occasion of World Health Day: “The access of all citizens and residents to the best health care services has always been a top priority for our wise leadership, and this is the core of our work at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, which we work to achieve through teamwork and continuous development of policies and regulations in health care systems and continuity.” “In advancing research and innovation in life sciences for the health and safety of our society.”

Al Mansouri explained: “In Abu Dhabi, we look forward to hosting the activities of Abu Dhabi International Healthcare Week next May and highlighting the emirate’s position as a leading global destination in healthcare, as this global event is a platform that will bring together policy makers, healthcare experts and investors from around the world to develop… Solid foundations for meaningful partnerships and promising solutions to the most prominent global health challenges, and continuing our collective commitment to our communities to ensure their right to access health care that meets their current and future needs.”