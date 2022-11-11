A new racing suit for Maserati M20tailor-made by Mansory and ready to meet the needs of customers who choose to put their Trident supercar in the expert hands of the German computer. The tuner has in fact released some teasers that anticipate the new bodykit that it is developing for the very high performance model of the Italian car manufacturer, showing some of the carbon fiber elements that will embellish the body of the MC20.

The kit is not ready yet but judging by the additional elements and Mansory’s interventions, the MC20 seems to have been taken to extremes giving it a look almost similar to the Project24 hypercar or the GT2 racing variant, while maintaining the traits that make this Maserati model one of the most appreciated in the recent history of the Italian brand Mansory’s bodykit includes more than a dozen parts with some alternatives that owners can choose from but in the teasers shown online, one of the most important elements in the front is represented by the generous splitter that embraces almost the entire bumper, with integrated aerodynamic fins. Around the air intakes we see elements of carbon fiber, as well as in the frame of the headlights and on the air intakes near the wheel arches. To complete the racing look, the ventilated hood and a series of canards Carbon fiber is also back on the sides, covering the side rails with an aerodynamic extension on the doors. The same material was used for the mirror caps while there is a new cover for the side air intakes that serve to cool the centrally located engine.

At the rear, Mansory added a huge wing with three fasteners that seem to recall the Trident, an element that was in turn fixed on the additional spoiler that protrudes from the bodywork. The rear window has been replaced by an element to cool the engine which extends up to the roof. The diffuser, also oversized, extends to the sides with additional fins and an F1-style brake light. THEThe bodykit is available in different carbon fiber variants as with other Mansory products and can be combined with a 21 ”front and 22” rear FV5 forged multi-spoke wheelset fitted with ultra-low profile tires. In combination with the kit you can choose specific springs to lower the trim by 25 mm. The engine, on the other hand, should remain unchanged, with the 3.0-liter dry sump Maserati Nettuno V6 biturbo that will therefore produce 630 hp as on the standard version.