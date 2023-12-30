And we think that Mansory had only made subtle changes to the BMW 7 Series.

Earlier this month they had happy news at Mansory. Namely a set of wheels for the current generation BMW 7 Series. They had left the rest of the car alone. We even had to conclude that the limo from Bavaria had been refurbished with the set.

We were a bit naive to think that Mansory would not attack the BMW 7 Series after all. Because that is -of course- what the tuner did. We see the set of rims again, but also a lot of other things. The 7 Series is already a special device in principle. Mansory goes one step further.

A spoiler lip at the front. Side skirts, a new diffuser and visible exhausts in an exotic shape. Don't forget the little wings on the trunk lid. It's not subtle, is it? Mansory does what they do. For years and they are successful at that. There is a market for shoddy machines.

Because the BMW 7 Series is not a wallflower in itself, we do not exactly describe Mansory's tuning as shocking. It is an extension of what the 7er already was. Namely a distinct limousine.

Here in the Netherlands there is little chance that you will come across a Mansory BMW 7 Series. That might be a good thing. Are we Dutch a bit too 'normal' for that? In Dubai, among other places, they are drooling over these kinds of creations. We'll skip ahead and stick with those wheels.

